Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.6%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

