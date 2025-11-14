Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 678,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,472,000 after buying an additional 299,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,534,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 14.4%

BATS ESGV opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

