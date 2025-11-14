Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Position Lowered by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 0.7% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Baidu by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Baidu stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

