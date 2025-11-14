B. Riley Lowers Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $35.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGTI. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.