B. Riley Cuts Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target to $6.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSM. Wall Street Zen raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $712.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $311.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

