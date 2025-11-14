Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Head-To-Head Survey

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SeaStar Medical and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avantor 0 11 4 0 2.27

Avantor has a consensus target price of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Avantor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical $766,000.00 18.25 -$24.83 million ($2.62) -0.16 Avantor $6.78 billion 1.16 $711.50 million ($0.13) -88.83

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. Avantor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical -1,915.27% N/A -232.65% Avantor -1.25% 10.91% 5.34%

Summary

Avantor beats SeaStar Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

