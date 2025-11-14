Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stake Decreased by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,822 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $40,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $80.36 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $81.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

