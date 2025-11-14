Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Cut by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 980.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,477,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,006,000 after buying an additional 101,889 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.68 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

