AUSD (AUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.52 Million

AUSD (AUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. AUSD has a total market cap of $57.20 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One AUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AUSD Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99958036 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $27,975,557.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

