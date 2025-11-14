AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 153.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

