Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 10.0% increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $19.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,256. Assurant has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

