ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 and last traded at GBX 263. Approximately 867,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 350,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £302.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.19.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

