ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.88, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 126.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

