Aristocrat Leisure Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.49 (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
About Aristocrat Leisure
