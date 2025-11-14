Aristocrat Leisure Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.49 (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

