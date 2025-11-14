argenex SE $ARGX Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in argenex were worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in argenex by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of argenex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of argenex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in argenex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $879.28.

Shares of ARGX opened at $891.73 on Friday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $907.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $796.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

