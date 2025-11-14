Antony (Tony) Sage Buys 1,100,000 Shares of CuFe (ASX:CUF) Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage bought 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,900.00.

Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Antony (Tony) Sage purchased 555,288 shares of CuFe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,550.47.

On Monday, November 10th, Antony (Tony) Sage bought 94,712 shares of CuFe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,799.53.

On Thursday, November 6th, Antony (Tony) Sage bought 20,000,000 shares of CuFe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00.

CuFe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

About CuFe

CuFe Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and producing company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron ore, gold, niobium, and base metal deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in the JWD iron ore mine project located in the Western Australia; and 55% interest in the Tennant Creek project, as well as 50% interest in the Yarram Iron Ore project located in the Northern Territory.

