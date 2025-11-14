Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Weiss Ratings downgraded Angi from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

ANGI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Angi has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Angi had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

