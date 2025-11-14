Analyzing GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and National Waste Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 2.80 -$527.43 million $6.38 6.79 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

National Waste Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

This table compares GFL Environmental and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 50.99% 3.06% 1.21% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and National Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 12 2 3.07 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $57.97, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats National Waste Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About National Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.