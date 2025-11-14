Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $248.89

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $125.21 and a 12-month high of $268.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.17, for a total transaction of $2,753,153.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,363.92. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $11,546,204.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 475,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,650,361.07. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 142,074 shares of company stock worth $32,430,050 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

