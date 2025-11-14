Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $76.08

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.0769.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,476,000. M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Henry Schein by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 936,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

