Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $186.93

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.2857.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $208.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

