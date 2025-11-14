Amy Horton Sells 1,789 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $79,825.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 144,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,742.44. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of AORT stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artivion by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the first quarter worth $369,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

