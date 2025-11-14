Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Barclays

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

APH opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock worth $185,486,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

