Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 23rd

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

