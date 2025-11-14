Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Ames National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.
Ames National Price Performance
Ames National stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ames National
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.