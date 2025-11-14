Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Ames National Price Performance

Ames National stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49.

About Ames National

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

