American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD Stake Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $752.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $103.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

