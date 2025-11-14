Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

