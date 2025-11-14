Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

AMZN stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

