Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.3333.

ALNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allient in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 64,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,117. Allient has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $882.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Allient’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,025,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allient in the first quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

