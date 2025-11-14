Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $860,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 893,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,388,000 after buying an additional 641,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:A opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

