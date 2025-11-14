Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Insider Tim Makowski Sells 4,901 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.