Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and traded as low as $41.71. Admiral Group shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 19,721 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Admiral Group Trading Down 1.9%

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 628.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

