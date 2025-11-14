ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ADEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

ADEN stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

