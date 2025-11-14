Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

