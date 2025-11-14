Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acuren in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Acuren in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Acuren Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Acuren

Shares of TIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,904. Acuren has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuren during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acuren during the 1st quarter valued at $4,429,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Acuren during the 1st quarter valued at $33,254,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Acuren during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuren in the second quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Acuren Company Profile

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

