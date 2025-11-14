AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives $104.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get AAON alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,009.08. This represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,652 shares of company stock worth $4,966,916. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 769.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 40,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 100.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 125,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 494,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 134,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AAON by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,706,000 after buying an additional 248,011 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.