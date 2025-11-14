76,651 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

