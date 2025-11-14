763,580 Shares in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 763,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CG Oncology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CG Oncology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 764,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $200,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu acquired 1,515,151 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at $49,999,983. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $5,511,784 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.