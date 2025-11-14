585 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Acquired by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $447.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.