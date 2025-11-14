54,382 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

