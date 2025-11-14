4,398 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,398 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $695,645,000 after buying an additional 193,442 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $539,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,904. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3%

EA opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

