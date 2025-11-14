4,327 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

