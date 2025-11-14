3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) was down 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. Approximately 7,001,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,156.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of £32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Insiders have acquired 30,007 shares of company stock valued at $101,039,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

