3i Group (LON:III) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,700.

3i Group Trading Down 1.6%

LON:III traded down GBX 54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,306. 68,183,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,367. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Insiders bought 30,007 shares of company stock valued at $101,039,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

