3,799 Shares in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.