3,732 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in ASML by 147.1% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,019.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $975.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.