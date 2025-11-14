2,000 Shares in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF $FEOE Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000.

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEOE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98.

About First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

