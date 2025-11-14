1,948 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $701.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

