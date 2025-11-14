1,573 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,115 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,009,000 after buying an additional 130,914 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

