15,620 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth $39,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

